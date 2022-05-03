SUMMERS/MONROE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Beginning May 3, 2022 and running until the end of October, Sprouting Farms` Mobile Market will be up and running.
The mobile market will be open Tuesday through Friday, at four different locations in Summers and Monroe counties.
The schedule is:
- Tuesday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Hinton Park across from the Summers Co Public Library
- Tuesday: 3 p.m.-5 p.m. at Summers Co Council on Aging parking lot.
- Wednesday: 10 a.m.-Noon at Union Senior Center.
- Wednesday: 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at Lindside Methodist Church.
- Thursday: 10 a.m. – Noon at Lindside Senior Center.
- Thursday: 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at Greenville Pavillion
- Friday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Hinton Loaves and Fishes
- Friday: 3 p.m.-3:45 pm, at Summers Landing
- Friday: 4 p.m.-4:45 p.m. at Hedrick House
- Friday: 5 p.m.-5:45 p.m. at Greenbrier Terrace