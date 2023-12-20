GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The amazingly soft, super cute, and exclusive Squishmallows are making their golden arches debut!

Representatives with McDonald’s announced that restaurants nationwide will be debuting their Squishmallows Happy Meal starting December 26, 2023. With McDonald’s toys always becoming a well-sought-after collectible, the 12 collectible Squishmallows will certainly become a staple in every collector’s collection.

Iconic characters such as Cam and Fifi and even the McDonald’s icon Grimace will be apart of the 12 collectible crew only available by ordering a McDonald’s Happy Meal after December 26th and while supplies last. Reportedly there is a secret character that customers will have a chance to receive!

“We’re all about connecting our fans to culture and Squishmallows are some of the hottest toys out there right now. This collaboration welcomes McDonald’s and Squishmallow fans alike to enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience with the first McDonald’s Squishmallows Squad.” Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer

Be on the lookout for Squishmallows Happy Meal starting after Christmas and for more information, visit McDonald’s website.