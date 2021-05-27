Stabbing being investigated in Raleigh County

RHODELL, WV (WVNS) — On Wednesday, May 26, Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing in the Rhodell area around 7 p.m.

According to a post by the Sheriff’s Department on their Facebook page, the investigation revealed it the stabbing was a result of a fight between a man and a woman. Deputies said the man was allegedly stabbed and airlifted to Charleston for his injuries. The woman was reportedly taken to Raleigh General hospital for her injuries.

This incident remains under investigation with potential criminal charges pending, according to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department.