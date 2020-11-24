Staff at long-term care facility provide Thanksgiving meal to residents

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The COVID-19 pandemic required nursing homes and long-term care facilities to close their doors to visitors since their residents are at-risk for having complications with the virus. At Jackie Withrow Hospital in Beckley, they restricted visitors more than eight months ago.

Becky Lively is the Chief Financial Officer at the hospital.

“Just with the increase of COVID cases, we want to keep our residents safe,” Lively said.

Residents can become depressed and feel isolated when they are not around their friends or families. Now, with the Holidays coming up, those feelings are only going to get worse.

“They do miss their families,” said Lively.

Lively said staff try to keep them busy with one-on-one activities, like puzzles and card games.

“Just to keep their minds stimulated, and let them know they’re not alone here. Even if they have to isolate from each other in the facility, staff makes sure everyday they have that contact and we do those activities with them,” Lively said.

On Thanksgiving Day, they may feel a void without their families, but staff at the hospital will try to make up for it with a full, traditional Thanksgiving meal.

“We feel like our residents are our family. We develop relationships with them and we talk to them. And to our residents we are their family because they see us daily,” Lively explained.