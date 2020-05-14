Staff member at FCI McDowell tests positive for COVID-19

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — The Federal Bureau of Prisons has announced a case of COVID-19 at Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) McDowell. The identified case was a member of the staff at the facility. As of 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020 there were no cases among the inmates at that location.

The Executive Director of the facility said the staff member is quarantined at home. No further information on the case was immediately available.

The only other cases of COVID-19 at Federal Prisons in West Virginia are those among the inmate population at FCI Gilmer. There are five inmates at that location who tested positive after transfers from out of state prisons. U.S. Attorney General Barr assured state leaders no other out of state prisoners would be transferred to West Virginia prisons.