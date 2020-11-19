Staff shortage at Bluefield Middle School, remote learning for all seventh graders

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A staff shortage at Bluefield Middle School is the direct result of a positive COVID-19 case. The positive case was confirmed by administrators with Mercer County Schools.

With the school short on staff, all seventh grade students at Bluefield Middle School will start remote learning tomorrow, Nov. 20, until further notice.

Contact tracing and deep cleaning of the affected areas is underway.

This announcement from Mercer County Schools is for seventh graders at Bluefield Middle School only. All sixth and eighth graders will continue with in-person learning.

Due to HIPAA guidelines, no further information about this case will be released.