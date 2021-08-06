Standing up and speaking out: how one group is making their voice heard in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Concerned community members in Fayetteville gathered in front of the courthouse to get the word out about the need for affordable housing.

Members of the Protect Poor People’s Campaign rallied together on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 to inform people about an issue close to their hearts.

“We are not about party, we are about policies, we are about injustices we are about lifting from the bottom up,” said Pam Garrison, one of the three tri-chairs of the WV Protect Poor People’s campaign.

A lifelong resident of Fayette County, Garrison saw firsthand how the Southern Appalachian Labor School can provide and maintain affordable housing for those in need.

“My grandmother got to live in the home she had her whole life and she got to die in it,” said Garrison.

Now it is the school that is in need. Administrators with the Southern Appalachian Labor School tried to apply for a grant. They planned to use the money for building more affordable housing in the area.

Before trying to get the funding, School leaders looked to get a letter of support from Fayette County Commission, but the commission did not sign the letter. This brought out concerned community members who wanted to show their support and appreciation for the school.

“If you don’t speak up, why should anybody speak for you? If you don’t want to stand up and be counted, then whatever happens you are saying it is acceptable,” said Jean Evensmore, another tri-chair of the WV Protect Poor People’s Campaign.

59News spoke with Commissioner Allison Taylor. While she was unable to go on camera, she said in the past, the school had issues with complying with building codes. Since these grants have very strict rules, they want to first make sure they speak with those at SALS before going forward. As well as figure out if their support is even needed at all.

For those out on the sidewalk, they know change does not happen overnight, but that will not keep them from one of their goals.

“Finding ways to educate people and it will be education through action,” said Evensmore.

Evensmore wants her neighbors to take more responsibility in knowing what is going on in their area.

“Know who the mayor is, know who the commissioners are because they are making decisions about you,” said Evensmore.

And for Garrison, she knows the fight will be a long but necessary one because she understands what is at stake.

“There is no words that can express unless you’ve been homeless, what that is,” said Garrison.