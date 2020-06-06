Stardust Cafe opens after being closed through COVID-19 pandemic

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Lewisburg’s Stardust Café opened their doors to customers on June 5, 2020 after being closing due to the pandemic.

Owner Sparrow Huffman said re-opening isn’t the only exciting thing happening at the café. Their lunch and dinner menus were re-vamped, as well as their cocktail list.

“We really thought long and hard as we were opening back up whether we wanted to sort of appeal to the masses in this time of being really unsure of whether or not we’re going to have enough customers to survive,” Huffman said. “Or if we wanted to really lean into our eclectic side because that’s kind of what we’ve always done.”

Huffman said all staff is wearing face coverings, and spacing their tables six feet apart. Two tables are also placed outside.

Lunch is served Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Dinner is served Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Huffman asks anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to not come into the Café.

