PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A local organization will host a free movie night in Bluefield.

Starting Points and Child Protect of Mercer County plan to show Elf at the Grenada Theater in Bluefield on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

Special guests include Santa Claus and the Grinch as well as free snacks and a big gift giveaway.

Pre-registration is required by calling 681-282-5169.