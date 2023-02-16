BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia state auditor called on Beckley Common Council on Thursday, February 16, 2023, but the news was good.

West Virginia State Auditor J.B. McCuskey said the City of Beckley and Raleigh County Commission are two of the most financially transparent governments in West Virginia. He added that the Mountain State is one of the most transparent states in the nation, due to a website that allows taxpayers to see how public funds are spent.

The WV Checkbook website lists expenditures of cities and counties across the state, along with state expenditures for those governments registered, said McCuskey, who was in Beckley to promote the service. He said the website now offers a new feature, the State Budget Book.

“What it does is, it takes the complicated state budget, the 500-page document, and breaks it down in a way every West Virginian can understand, can communicate with their legislators about what the priorities of government should be and hold all elected officials myself included accountable,” McCuskey said.