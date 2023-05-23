NEW RICHMOND, WV (WVNS)– One local high school team held one last celebration for its girls State Championship team.

The Wyoming East Lady Warriors celebrated their state championship-winning team at their girl’s basketball banquet. Parents, coaches, players and family members gathered at Wyoming East High School for a catered celebration.

Coach Angie Boninsegna said it is the last chance to celebrate the achievement before graduation this weekend.

“It’s special because we recognize all their hard work. They worked 365 days it seems at some point, and for all their hard work to pay off and win another state championship is sweet,” said Boninsegna.

“It’s nice to have everyone there to know you not only did it for you but for everyone else,” added senior standout Colleen Lookabill.

All three seniors from the team have signed to play basketball at the Division 2 collegiate level.

Lookabill and Kayley Bane signed with Concord University and Abby Russell signed on with West Virginia Wesleyan University.