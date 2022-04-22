BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Earth Day is an annual celebration of the planet’s natural beauty, and every year, the conversation surrounding climate change grows more urgent. State Climatologist Kevin Law said the biggest direct impacts of climate change in West Virginia are higher rates of precipitation and fluctuating temperatures.

“When you look at the long term over the last 100 years or so, you can see that increased trend of participation in the state,” Law said. “Not only that, but even in extreme events we have a few more events where you have just an abundant amount of rain at any given time.”

The bad news — climate change can’t be stopped.

“It is not going to be instantaneous,” Law said. “Even if you were to automatically cut off carbon dioxide emissions tomorrow, it would not just fix everything overnight, there would be that lag response to it.”

The good news — there are smaller solutions like adding insulation to your home and cutting down on energy to help slow it down and those actions could even save you money.

“You can do things to save gasoline as we all are trying to do, especially nowadays, to save energy,” Law said. “Anything you can do to save money, save energy, it will help.”

These actions may seem small, but Law says they will make a difference when done on a large scale. He added it is important for people to observe how the climate is changing all around them and take consistent action to better the environment.