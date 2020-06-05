State Fair administrators react to Gov. Justice’s announcement regarding fairs, festivals

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — During his daily press briefing on COVID-19 in the state Thursday, June 4, 2020, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said fairs and festivals could resume in July.

In response, State Fair of West Virginia administrators are excited with this announcement. However, Chief Executive Officer, Kelly Collins, said they need to review the guidelines before they can make a decision — despite this as a step in the right direction.

“The biggest thing right now is that people need to know that these fairs and festivals are not going to look the same as they usually do,” Collins said. “You might have to wear a mask, you might have to stay socially distant from people around you. These events are going to do everything they can to happen but just know that they’re going to look a little different.”

Collins added they will decide the fate for this year’s State Fair within the next two weeks.