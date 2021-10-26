State Fair of West Virginia announces 11th Annual Christmas Barn Decorating Contest

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The State Fair of West Virginia announced their 11th Annual Christmas Barn Decorating Contest on Tuesday.

Local on-profits, civic organizations and school-based groups will decorate racing barns alongside Route 219 North. They will have until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 21, 2021 to complete their work. There are 10 barns on the east end that will be decorated, according to a press release from the State Fair.

“This is always an exciting competition for us and it has become a great tradition for the community,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “For 2021, we’ve changed our rules and regulations, as well as the judging format to improve our contest.”

The barns will be judged by a panel of people from around the community, and the winning entry will receive $300. Second place will get $200, and third place will be awarded $100.

If you’re interested in entering the State Fair’s barn decorating contest, you can request an application by calling 304-645-1090 or emailing ellend@statefairofwv.com.