LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– Calling all painters! There’s a new opportunity to have your art shown at the State Fair of West Virginia.

Executive Director of the State Fair Kelly Collins announces the inaugural State Fair Painting Contest. She asks all submissions show a positive image of the state fair or reflect anticipation for the event.

The print should be 11×14 or 11×17, mediums used can be oil, acrylic, watercolor, or pastels. Anyone can enter their art for a chance to be this year’s State Fair Print of the Year.