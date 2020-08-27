State Fair of West Virginia continues basket sale tradition

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The State Fair of West Virginia did not happen this year, but that does not mean State Fair traditions were left behind.

CEO of the State Fair, Kelly Collins, told 59News they partnered with a local business in Sinks Grove to create a basket. She said while they did not have state fair, it is still important to document this year and highlight a local artisan.

“We have over 50 baskets people have collected over the years here at the State Fair of West Virginia,” Collins said. “And we thought it was really important, even though we’re not having a fair, let’s still document this year. Let’s let people continue that tradition, let’s support a local artisan and just do what we can to help.”

Order these baskets by calling the State Fair office at 304-645-1090. They are available in four colors. The basket sale ends on Sept. 30, 2020.