State Fair of West Virginia endorses GVAC

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The State Fair of West Virginia is working hard to make sure the Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center becomes a reality.

Jerry Clemmons, board member for the State Fair of West Virginia, said when they heard the GVAC was looking for a location, they were more than willing to offer a plot.

“They were looking around the community and they approached the State Fair of West Virginia if they had any property where they could build this aquatic center,” Clemmons said.

State Fair Board Members decided having the aquatic center on their property was not only beneficial for them, but was also an asset to the community due to its location.

CEO of the State Fair of West Virginia, Kelly Collins, said having this prime location will allow people to utilize the free parking on the fairgrounds.

“We have over 700 camping facilities here on grounds so we have a lot of camper rallies that come in off season,” Collins said. “If you look at our total room nights for the year, it’s about 8,000. So we hope to increase that number and the number of campers coming through because we have this additional facility for them to enjoy while they’re here as well.”

The aquatic center will be an amenity not just for tourists visiting the area for rallies and fairs, but also for the community. It also promises to be beneficial to people of all ages.

“Everything from health and safety to activities and a fun area for the community and the kids and adults and everybody in between,” Collins said.

The Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center is a little more than $2 million away from their goal of $6 million.