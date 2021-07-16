State Fair of West Virginia hosts Newmar international RV motorcoach rally

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A significant event returns to the fairgrounds in Greenbrier County. But it’s not the state fair this time.

For the first time since 2015, the State Fair of West Virginia hosts the Newmar International RV Motorcoach Rally. Nearly 500 campers from the Newmar Kountry Klub already set up shop on the fairgrounds.

The 35th rally begins July 17, 2021 kicking off a week of activities, vendors and discussions amongst the drivers.

State fair coordinators, including CEO Kelly Collins, are excited to bring back another event to the area.

“What better place than the Greenbrier Valley and West Virginia,” Collins said. “We know we have a slice of almost heaven here and we are so excited to share it.”

