State Fair of West Virginia increases cleaning protocols after confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to fair

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The State Fair of West Virginia confirmed four positive COVID-19 cases linked to the fair in a Facebook Post on August 16, 2021.



The fair is working closely with the Greenbrier County Health Department to track down individuals who come in close contact with any new positive cases throughout the fair.

Contract tracing is the same as any other COVID-19 case in the state, meaning to be contacted by the Health Department to quarantine you must be within 6 feet of someone with COVID-19 for at least fifteen minutes.

The fair is also taking measures to ramp up their cleaning procedures. Fair goers can expect to see indoor locations at the fair to be closed periodically for cleaning every day.

The Chief Executive Officer for the fair said there are lots of ways for you to take precautions when at the State Fair.

“I would make sure to keep hand sanitizer with you, wash your hands, wear a mask, especially if you’re uncomfortable you have every right to do that and we hope that you do it,” said Kelly Collins. “Again it’s one of those things – we want you to come to the State Fair, we know that it was important to get back to business, we have to get back to business at some point but we just need to take the proper precautions to do so and to do so safely.”

Collins said food vendors and Reithoffer shows are also taking extra precautions including the use of hand sanitizing and hand washing stations throughout the fair.