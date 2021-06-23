FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — If you are still looking for a summer job, the State Fair of West Virginia is hiring.

The state fair typically hires more than 200 people every year. The fair will take place Aug. 12-26 2021; they are looking to fill multiple positions and applications are open to people age 16 or older.

Melody Hill, Special Events and Concessions Manager, said working with the fair can be a fun experience.

“Everybody seems to really enjoy it, you get to interact with tons of people, meet new people, and we’re really a family. We’ve had employees here that have worked for us for over 30 years and they absolutely love it,” said Hill.

Information on how to apply can be found here.