State Fair of West Virginia officially underway

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Are you ready to eat your weight in funnel cakes and climb new heights on the Ferris wheel? Because the State Fair of West Virginia is officially here!

Everyone was excited to head to the fairgrounds for Day One of the fair. Since the gates opened at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, people continued to take part in the rides, stands, and shows the fair has to offer, and they were visiting from all over.

One man was visiting from Wilmington, North Carolina, and got the chance to try his first pepperoni roll

“Actually, I am right in the middle of it and it is phenomenal. You are going to have to go out and get you one, I am telling you,” said Justin Wamble.

Good fun, activities, and a chance to safely enjoy life again is what brought Wamble to West Virginia, along with hundreds of other people as well.