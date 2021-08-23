State Fair of West Virginia starts planning for 97th Annual State Fair

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The 96th Annual State Fair of West Virginia is already behind us as gates closed to fairgoers on Saturday night, but what happens next for the organization?

CEO Kelly Collins said the next steps include planning for the next fair and for all the side events they host during the year.

“We’ll take the next couple weeks to figure out what worked, what didn’t work,” Collins said. “We know from working the event what we need to improve on for next year, that’s important. It takes 365 days to plan this event, so we’re gonna start for next year.”

It is not just experiences from the State Fair the organization will use to help plan for the 97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia. Collins said they are a part of a network of fairs and festivals throughout the country.

They will look at the experiences from other fairs and get input on what worked and what did not for them.

“Every year, we get together with our counterparts from across the country and we compare notes,” Collins said. “We like to visit other fairs and events across the country and see what they have and what’s special to their facility, so we may be able to bring some of that here.”

Even when the State Fair is not in full swing, Collins said they are still an event center. The State Fairgrounds will be home to the Giant Flea Market, a camper rally, and a concert with Healing Appalachia. This year, Collins said the Drive-Thru Christmas Display will be bigger and better.

“We’re actually going to double the size of it, so you’re going to come up one road and go down another,” Collins said. “We’ve already started working on that and trying to make the plans for Christmas.”

While the State Fair of West Virginia may not be in full swing anymore, there is still plenty of fun to be had at the fairgrounds.