LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The State Fair of West Virginia is happy to announce Christmas at the Fair is back and better than ever!

This is the third annual Christmas Light Drive-Thru experience, starting on Friday, November 25, 2022. The light extravaganza is set to take place Thursdays to Sundays from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M.

Christmas at the Fair will allow the public to drive-through the property while enjoying the sights and sounds of the holidays. Christmas at the Fair is available for donations only and will begin behind the livestock barns.

When attending, people are asked to enter Gate 5 on 219 North beside the horse barns.

“So we’re very excited to be able to start preparations for our third annual Christmas at the Fair Drive Through Light Display,” said Kelly Collins, the Chief Executive Officer at the State Fair of West Virginia. “Of course, we started this in 2020 during COVID so that we could do something for the community and stay safe. And since then, it’s just grown and grown and grown. So, you know we’ve had over 20,000 cars attend this event over the last two years and each year we keep growing our display, so we’ve got some exciting new things lined up this year and hope to see everybody that Black Friday.”

