State Fair Staple back in Lewisburg for short time

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — If you are missing the cinnamon rolls from the State Fair, you are in luck!

Cinn-Sational Cinnamon Rolls are back in Lewisburg until this Friday. The State Fair staple is located off Route 219 on Quarry Village Road.

Co-Owner, Raymond Naeyaert, said they have been coming back for just one week in the winter for the last five years.

“We really love being here. We appreciate everyone’s support and coming out and seeing us,” Naeyaert said. “We try to make the best cinnamon roll we can for the people who love them.”

They will be closing up on Jan. 31, 2020, so make sure to grab a cinnamon roll before they are gone! They are open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The next time Cinn-sational will be open is at the State Fair of West Virginia.

