State of Preparedness from Gov. Jim Justice still in effect

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice issued a state of preparedness for West Virginia, with rain and runoff sparking reports of high water and flooding across the state.

The governor originally made the declaration at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Since then, the State of Preparedness updated from 40 to 48 of West Virginia’s 55 counties, after the governor’s office consulted with the National Weather Service.

The 48 counties are Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Fayette, Gilmer, Grant, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hardy, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Mason, McDowell, Mercer, Mineral, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Nicholas, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Preston, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Ritchie, Roane, Summers, Taylor, Tucker, Upshur, Wayne, Webster, Wirt, Wood, and Wyoming.​

Additional counties may be added to the State of Preparedness at a later date if deemed necessary.

According to the governor’s office, the State of Preparedness allows for the mobilization of resources to assist with preparation for any potential flooding or other storm-related damage. Gov. Justice also activated the State Emergency Operations Center, instructing all state agencies to exercise their appropriate authorities associated with this State of Preparedness.



Gov. Justice is also on standby to declare a State of Emergency for any areas the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management deem necessary.



