HINTON, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia State Police are asking for assistance locating a missing woman.

According to a release from Captain Maddy with the West Virginia State Police, on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at around 4:33 p.m., Trooper S. K. Weikle received a call for a welfare check at a home on Temple Street in Hinton.

Trooper Weikle attempted to locate 41-year-old Valerie Whittaker of Hinton.

Trooper Weikle spoke with Whittaker’s sister who said Valerie was supposed to catch a Grey Hound bus in Beckley, West Virginia on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Trooper Weikle also spoke with another individual who said he dropped Whittaker off at the McDonalds on Robert C Byrd Drive in Beckley, West Virginia on October 8, and had not seen or heard from her since.

Anyone with information on the location of Valerie Whittaker should call the WVSP Hinton Detachment at (304) 466-2800.