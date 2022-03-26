CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)–State police are asking for your help finding a man who made direct threats to law enforcement and other officials.

On Friday, March 25, 2022, Wayne County Magistrate contacted state police for what they call a terrorist threat sent by text message on March 24, 2022. The suspect, Denny Adkins, of Branchland, WV is currently wanted on separate domestic charges.

Adkins allegedly made threats via text to shoot a Wayne County Magistrate and any Law Enforcement officer who tried to arrest him.



Adkins’ location is unknown. Anyone with information should call West Virginia State Police.