LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia State Police in Lewisburg are asking for your help finding a teenage girl, who they say ran away.

Katelyn L. Preston was last seen at Greenbrier East High School on May 3, 2022, at around 3:15 p.m.





Preston is described as a 16-year-old female with brown eyes, and purple hair, she is 5”00” tall. She was last seen wearing Leopard/pink pants and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Trooper J. D. Dowdy at the Lewisburg Detachment of the State Police at 304-647-7600 or the Greenbrier County 911 Center at 304-647-7911.