State Police searching for armed robbery suspect

RUPERT, WV (WVNS) — Troopers with the Rainelle detachment of West Virginia State Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Friday, October 29, 2021.

Cpl.  J. W. Gilkeson told 59News the call came in around 8:50 a.m. from the Summit Community Bank in Rupert. They said a man came into the bank wearing a mask and demanded money. He reportedly had a silver, revolver-type handgun.

The man was wearing a blue hoodie and a black mask. Troopers said he left the bank on foot with an unknown amount of money.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Greenbrier County 911 Center at 304-647-7911. You can also call WV State Police at 304-438-3000.

