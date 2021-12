RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– State Police are responding to a single-vehicle fire on I-77 southbound near mile marker 49. Two lanes are shut down.

At this time no injuries are reported.

Pax Fire Department, Bradley-Prosperity Fire Department, My. Hope Fire Department, West Virginia Turnpike Courtesy Patrol, Jan Care, and State Police all responded.

State Police say they expect the lanes to reopen soon.

This situation is developing. Stick with 59News as more details become available.