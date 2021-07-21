State Police searching for missing Coal City man

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — Troopers with the Beckley detachment of West Virginia State Police are looking for a man missing from the Coal City area of Raleigh County.

Troopers said Daniel Miller, 31, has been missing since July 13, 2021. He is 5’9″ and approximately 145lbs. Police said he could possibly be seen in a white 2004 Jeep Liberty with the words “Country Life” across the front windshield.

Daniel Miller, from Coal City, went missing on July 13

If you have any information regarding Miller or his whereabouts, contact the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment.