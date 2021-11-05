State puts hold on vaccines at Mercer County Health Department after dosage error

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — In Governor Jim Justice’s press briefing on Friday, state officials announced that vaccines will temporarily not be given at the Mercer County Health Department.

According to State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad, there was a dosage administration error at the health department in Mercer County. She said Moderna booster shots were given in full doses instead of half doses.

Now, a temporary hold has been placed on the department to administer vaccines. Dr. Amjad said the State Bureau of Public Health will visit the Mercer County Health Department to be sure the vaccines are being given adequately and at the right doses.

Dr. Amjad said this same error has been made at other locations around the state.

There are other locations in Mercer County where people can go to receive a vaccine, including the Bluestone Health Center, Four Seasons Pharmacy, Walgreens Pharmacy and Kroger’s Pharmacy.