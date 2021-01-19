State Sen. Stephen Baldwin releases statement concerning local BOE control

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — A local state Senator released a statement on Jan. 19, 2021, concerning local control of getting students back inside the classroom.

Senator Stephen Baldwin said while there is plenty of debate across the Mountain State about whether kids should be in school or virtual learning, he wants that decision to stay within the county. More specifically, a decision between elected county board members and county health officials.

“Because they know best,” Baldwin said. “What happens here in Greenbrier County is a whole lot different than what happens in Mon County or Kanawha County, or even Monroe County next door. These are all very different situations so the people who know those kids best, who know their communities best, ought to be making those decisions.”

Baldwin said having local control over the decision of sending kids back to school is in the best interests of the kids, educators, and staff.

His full statement can be viewed below.