CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Superintendent of Schools recently skydived 14,000 feet at 120 miles per hour to promote military careers as a post-secondary option for high school students.

On May 17, Superintendent W. Clayton Burch participated in the U.S. Army Reserve Tour in Richmond, Virginia — a three-day event that included a tandem jump with the Golden Knights U.S. Army Parachute Team. The event allowed educators to participate in jumps and other activities to see military career options in action.

The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) and West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) selected enlistment as one of the “three E’s of post-secondary career readiness pathway,” along with education and employment.

“There is no better way to show this commitment than to lead by example, participating in the Army Reserve’s Educator Tour event,” Superintendent Burch said. “Our support of military career options further signifies our efforts to promote student success.”

The Tour was also an opportunity for the WVDE to highlight its relationship with military partners of the Common Ground Partnership. Robert Mellace, WVDE Coordinator of Educator Development and Support Services, also participated in the tour.

The video of Superintendent Burch’s tandem jump can be viewed on YouTube.