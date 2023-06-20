RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — In a 57-page ruling last week, West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals ruled Glade Springs Village, a planned community owned by Governor Jim Justice, is subject to a law which protects property owners in planned communities.

The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia rules Glade Springs Village, a planned community at The Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels, is fully protected by the Uniform Common Interest Ownership Act, a state law which protects community property owners.

The high court made the ruling in a case brought against Governor Jim Justice’s business Justice Holdings, which owns The Resort at Glade Springs and about four hundred undeveloped lots at Glade Springs Village, a planned housing development.

The high court ruling mostly upholds a 2021 decision by Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Robert Burnside, who ruled the Glade Springs Village Property Owners Association could require Justice to pay assessment fees on the undeveloped lots, under UCIOA.

In a split 3-2 ruling, the Appeals court sent part of the case back to Raleigh County Circuit Court for Judge Burnside to consider the assessment fees Justice will pay, up to $60,000 monthly, for the lots.

Some developers have said the recent Supreme Court ruling could hamper development by forcing developers to pay assessment fees, in addition to developing roads and utilities, which raises the ongoing expense of developing in West Virginia.

Glade Springs POA plaintiffs said Justice owes the assessment and the POA board has started foreclosure proceedings on the lots.

The Supreme Court ruled Justice does not have to pay around $545,000 to reimburse the Glade Springs Village POA for a loan repayment the former POA board, which was appointed by Justice, had made using POA funds.

The latest ruling opens the door for Judge Burnside to hear an earlier lawsuit filed by the current Glade Springs Village POA against former POA board members.