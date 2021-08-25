State Treasurer presents unclaimed property check to Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Commission received a huge check Wednesday from the State Treasury.

State Treasurer Riley Moore presented a check for $235,825.59 to the Commission. The money comes from unclaimed property which are checks that were never cashed from Fayette County. It can take years for unclaimed checks to be returned to the county. Moore said the treasury office is working to be more proactive in getting that money back into local governments.

“We’re taking a very proactive approach in the office now since I’ve taken office just in January, and we’re being very proactive here in the state to turn back as much of this money as we can,” said Moore.

The County Commission has some flexibility in how they want to spend this money. Moore said these checks can be used for specific programs or distributed to different departments in county government.