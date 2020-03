PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Public Schools announced on Friday, March 13, 2020 there will be a police presence at PikeView High Scool and PikeView Middle School. The reason for the action was due to a “non-specific low level threat,” according to the school board’s Facebook page.

Troopers are on the campus as a precaution. Administrators said the schools will operate on a regular schedule.

More information will be released by the school board if necessary.