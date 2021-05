BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police need your help finding a suspect wanted in a shoplifting investigation.

The suspect above is wanted in connection for a shoplifting incident at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Beckley on May 7th, 2021.

The suspect has a tattoo that may help identify him.

Anyone with any information should contact Trooper S.A. Wickline at (304)256-6700 or submit an anonymous tip at www.crimestopperswv.com