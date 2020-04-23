State troopers see people speeding, less drinking and driving during pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Most people are staying in their homes and only traveling for the essentials, like groceries and prescriptions. With stay at home orders in place across the country, there are not as many travelers on the interstates.

With less cars on the road, people are more likely to have a heavy foot on the gas pedal.

Corporal Michael Underwood with West Virginia State Police patrols the roads.

“When you’re driving down the road and you see nobody around you, you get in that safe mode and it tends, for some people, they may think they can go down the road a lot faster, because there’s no traffic around them,” Underwood said.

Some people may see an open road and be more likely to speed, but for troopers, an open road makes it easier to spot the drivers breaking the law.

“You see some, just because there’s less traffic and they stick out more,” Underwood explained.

Underwood said there are still some cars on the road, which means accidents are still happening, just as much as they were before.

“Just because people are driving, and driver errors,” Underwood said.

One change may actually make getting behind the wheel a little safer. With bars and restaurants closed, people are not drinking before getting on the road.

“So, most people are staying home and drinking their beverages at the house instead of out on the road,” Underwood explained.