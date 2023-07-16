DANIELS, WV (WVNS)– School bus technicians from all over West Virginia participated in a statewide competition on Sunday, July 16, 2023 to be named the best.

The West Virginia’s Best Technician and Inspection competition began at 1 Saturday afternoon at the Resort at Glade Springs and lasted until 5 o’clock in the evening.

Each participant demonstrated their skills and knowledge in school bus maintenance and repair.

Competitors performed three hands-on diagnostic situations to find defects in the buses, and then took a written exam on Monday, July 17, 2023.

George Brooks, Director of Operations for Greenbrier County Schools, said this event showcases the people who work hard to keep buses safe and get kids to and from school each day.

“The public and others don’t know how much goes into these mechanics and technicians to show and do the things that they do to make our buses safe for our children,” said Brooks.

The winner of the competition will be announced on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at their banquet and will be able to go on to nationals.

Brooks added two people from West Virginia have already won the national championship before.