Stay healthy this Father’s Day by avoiding these recalled foods

If you’re firing up the grill this Father’s Day, US health officials are warning people to avoid some foods for various health reasons.



Federal officials are working with state and local departments in six states to investigate garden salads sold in the Midwest that have been potentially linked to a Cyclospora outbreak. Although the investigation is ongoing, the CDC’s analysis indicates that specific bagged salads are a likely cause of the illnesses.



A New Jersey company recalled nearly 43,000 pounds of raw ground beef products over fears of E. coli contamination, according to reports by CNN Health.



Lakeside Refrigerated Services produced the items shipped to retail locations nationwide, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said. They were produced on June 1 and have the establishment number “EST. 46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection.



A Texas company is recalling more than 83,000 pounds of raw beef products due to lack of inspection, federal officials said.



The products by La Bodega Meat were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States, FSIS said. They were imported this month and have establishment number five inside the foreign mark of inspection. They were shipped to Arkansas, Missouri, and Texas. They include boneless ribeye roll, flank steak, fresh boneless brisket, fresh eye of round, and fresh flap meat.