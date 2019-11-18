Registration open for Lewisburg Jingle Bell Jog

Breaking News
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– The Greenbrier Community School will host their Second Annual Jingle Bell Jog 5k Run/Walk. The run/walk will be on Dec. 21, 2019 starting at 10 a.m. Sign in will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Registration before Dec. 4, 2019 is $25, after the fourth it will be $30. T-shirts will be provided on a first come first served basis. Prizes will be given out to the best costume.

“It’s a fun event for kids and their families to come out and get active during the holiday season,” Head of Greenbrier Community School Rece Nester stated.

Children 18 and under run for free. The race will start at South Court Street in Downtown Lewisburg. All proceeds will go towards the annual scholarship fund for children.

