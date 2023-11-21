Raleigh County, WV (WVNS) — As hunters head out into the woods, there is another risk they need to be on the lookout for.

Heart attacks are frequently common in hunters, whether it’s due to a normally sedentary lifestyle followed by that period of strenuous activity, or a pre-existing condition, the risk is there.

Dr. Melaku Demede, the Director of Interventional Cardiology at Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare, says the best way to prepare for your hunting excursion is to check in with your doctor.

Regular check-ups can help you prepare for a healthy, and safe hunting season.

Dr. Demede says to practice the three H’s- Heart, Healthy, Hunting.