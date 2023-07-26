GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) – A Black Flag Advisory was issued across the Summit Bechtel Reserve on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

The advisory is usually issued when temperatures meet or exceed 90 degrees outside. When high temperatures are also combined with plenty of sunshine, it is especially important to remember heat safety.

Some Scouts around the Jamboree are used to the heat, including Arnev Meshram from South Carolina. He said pacing yourself is one important step to proper safety.

“When you walk from base camp to everywhere else, it takes 10-to-20 to even 30,000 steps,” Meshram said. “We just came here from Chick-fil-A and it was about 2,000 steps, so it takes a lot out of you.”

Whenever the Black Flag Advisory is issued, it’s advised to drink plenty of water. The guide given out to scouts advises drinking at least a quart of water per hour during a Black Flag.

Scout Maya Delaney from California said this was very useful information. She made sure to tell her troop to get plenty of water packed for each day.

“We’ve been making sure to drink at least two water bottles a day,” said Delaney. “We filled up from all of the water stations and made sure we had a full water bottle before we leave.”

Heat safety goes beyond just drinking water. It also depends on how you dress. Be sure to wear loose clothing and have something to cover you up, like sunglasses or a hat.

Sunscreen is also an important tool to battle the sun and keep away harmful UV light.

Scout Nav Nalajala, who is also from South Carolina, said he has a sunscreen from Australia that helps him out with the sunlight.

“The bottle actually turns purple when it’s out in harmful UV light, so when you set it outside, it just instantly turns purple,” Nalajala said. “The UV light is crazy.”

Nalajala and his troop also said to make sure everyone gets indoors for breaks as much as possible and to find cooler places.

With warm conditions expected to remain for the remainder of the Jamboree, remembering proper heat safety is important.