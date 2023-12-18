BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — With winter weather and high winds predicted, power outages are expected across the state.

So when your power goes out, you have to use alternative heat sources to stay warm. These can be wood stoves, kerosene heaters, space heaters, or a fire in the hearth.

But these sources come with risks of their own.

Wood stoves should be properly ventilated to avoid smoke inhalation, kerosene heaters should be used with a carbon monoxide detector in the house to alert you if there’s a leak, space heaters should never be plugged into a power strip, and fireplaces should have a fully cleaned chimney and ashes should be properly cooled and disposed of.

For more information on staying safe, call your local fire department to see what they recommend.