Alerts Issued for Our Region

AREAL FLOOD WARNING : Mercer, Monroe, Giles, Bland, Greenbrier, Summers, and Tazewell counties until 7 a.m. Wednesday. Some places have seen a couple of inches of rain, with more light rain in the forecast for tonight. Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying spots is possible in these areas.

Tonight features overcast conditions with rain showers switching over to snow. Though the snow won’t cause much in the way of accumulations for most, visibility issues and slick spots will be a good bet under squalls. Black ice will also be a threat as temperatures drop back into the upper 20s. As wet as our roads are, anything left untreated will be susceptible to freezing. The highest peaks up in Pocahontas County could see a couple of inches of fresh powder. Wind gusts will still be strong – power outages will continue to be a threat through the overnight hours – wind chill values will be down into the teens and single digits at times. In addition, flooding is still possible in our warned areas from today’s rainfall – watch the creeks and rivers!

Wednesday provides snow showers, as a wraparound flow around Tuesday’s low pressure system takes place for the area. A cold and breezy day will transpire as a result, with visibility issues similar to what we saw back on Sunday in squalls. Slick roadways are possible and black ice will certainly be a threat once again Wednesday night as temperatures drop below freezing. High temperatures will only be in the low to mid 30s with wind chill values down into the teens at times with wind gusts as high as 45 mph possible.

Thursday brings the sunshine back around and we’ll see a rebound in temperature, as high temperatures pop back up into the mid 40s.

Friday sees our next storm system arrive, with showers likely, especially during the afternoon. Temperatures Friday afternoon will be in the 40s, so we’ll start out with rain but flakes could mix in Friday night as we dip back into the mid 30s in what looks to be a wet night on the way. In addition to the rain, the breeze looks to be stout once again, though not quite as strong as today’s system.

Saturday will be a damp and dreary start to the weekend, similar to this past weekend, with rain and snow showers likely as we struggle to reach freezing. Ponding on roadways will once again likely be an issue as light but persistent showers look to fall during the day in what is shaping up to be a raw day. Snow accumulations look to be minimal area-wide, including the mountains.

Sunday features the risk for a few wraparound flurries early Sunday morning, but by the afternoon after a brief reprieve from the action, our next storm system looks to approach, bringing the chances for a few flurries for the evening. We’ll see highs on Sunday likely fall short of freezing. Snow showers look to increase in coverage Sunday night into Monday.

Monday keeps the cold pattern in place, with high temperatures struggling to reach freezing. A storm system looks to impact the region Monday, bringing with it snow to the region. Details on how impactful this system will be need to be fine-tuned this far out, but slick roads look to be a possibility.

Tuesday keeps snow showers around for the morning with some afternoon clearing. It’s a very cold day on the way, with highs only in the 20s.

Looking ahead, a spell of cold weather looks likely for the middle of January, but this does not look to continue through the end of the month as late month ridging looks to warm us back up to wrap up the month of January. Our active pattern looks to continue through mid-month with quieter days likely to wrap up the month with the aforementioned ridging. Help us with our growing community of weather photos with #weathertogether. Head to our website and search for the ‘Weather together’ tab and upload your photos of weather going on around our region.

TONIGHT

Rain changes to snow – black ice threat. Very breezy! Lows in the upper 20s, wind chill values in the single digits at times.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy with snow showers and squalls. Some visibility issues under squalls. Breezy. Highs in the low 30s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Quiet and warmer. Highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY

Rain showers return for the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY

Rain and snow showers. Breezy. Raw day. Highs near freezing.

SUNDAY

AM flake or two, few flurries return late with next storm system. Highs near freezing.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy, snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY

Morning snow showers. Late day clearing. Cold! Highs in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Very cold! Highs in the 20s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Isolated flurry or two. Highs in the 20s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. Still cold. Highs in the 20s.