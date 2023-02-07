BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– The steel is flying on the Grant Street Bridge.

Soon, but not soon enough, residents on the other side will be connected back with a main bridge with the City of Bluefield.

One resident Timothy Hairston who has seen and loved the old bridge says it will be an addition to the community.

“Well, I’m seeing the old bridge as extremely great history and now I’m going to see the new bridge as a great asset to Bluefield, West Virginia,” Hairston said.

Over the weekend, oversized trucks brought in the steel girders needed for the bridge.

Kerry Stauffer, the City Engineer with the city gave 59News an update after he attended a construction update meeting on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

“This week, we’ll see more girders being transported in via truck and then they will be erected,” Stauffer said.

Stauffer says Norfolk Southern temporarily paused rail traffic in order to get the steel girders up.

“We’re thankful that Norfolk Southern, and the contractor, and the West Virginia Division of Highways were able to work things out for some down track time this week and the contractor actually completed the work yesterday in less time than they had planned,” Stauffer said.

The bridge is on track to be completed in late summer to fall.