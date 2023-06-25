BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – WVU Tech is hosting Camp STEM, a camp for high school students interested in STEM – science, technology, engineering and math.

Students moved in Sunday and will stay on campus until June 30th. About 20 students will take a variety of STEM classes, explore passions and careers in the STEM fields and more.

Professors from WVU Tech’s engineering, mathematics, sciences and forensic investigation will be leading the classes.

“It gives students, despite their backgrounds, the opportunity to think and explore and I think that’s the ultimate goal, to drive that passion of STEM that the faculty and the students here already have into the STEM potential of the future,” remarks Dr. Nathan Galinsky, Assistant Professor in the chemical engineering department at WVU Tech.

To learn more about this learning opportunity for high schools, or if you’re looking to register someone for Camp STEM next year, visit here.