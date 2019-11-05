STEM-CARE program takes off

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — For the first time in nearly 30 years, the National Association of Extension 4-H Agents was held in West Virginia.

Tri-Chair for the National Association of Extension 4-H Agents, Craig Presar, said this is the first time the conference has been held in the mountain state since 1990.

“There’s a lot of really great things going on in this state and we’re so excited to bring folks in to show them that there’s things in West Virginia to be proud of and things folks can learn from West Virginia as well,” Presar said.

4-H Leaders from all over the nation gathered Tuesday morning at The Greenbrier Resort. They shared information about extension programming.

One of the updates from West Virginia was about the STEM-CARE program launched by Mylan Pharmaceuticals and West Virginia Extension Services. One of the presenters was a STEM Specialist with WVU Extension Services, Jennifer Robertson-Honecker.

“It’s all about creating kids who are future problem solvers, right?” Robertson-Honecker said. “Kids need critical thinking skills in whatever career they do.”

STEM-CARE stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, Curiosity, Active, Resilient and Engaged. The program was introduced in May of 2018 and has since grown to be offered in 20 counties throughout West Virginia.

Head of Community Outreach for Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Leah Summers, said through the CARE portion of the program, students in third through fifth grade will discover that learning is a process that never ends.

“It doesn’t necessarily come easy. It happens through hard work and dedication,” Summers said. “It happens from setting a goal, and sot importantly it comes from being willing to try something, to take a risk, and to fail.”

STEM-CARE is being provided to students in West Virginia through 4-H programs, WVU Extension Services and Mylan Pharmaceuticals.