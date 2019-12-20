Stephen P. New Law Firm matches donations on Theatre West Virginia Day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Dec. 19, 2019 was Theatre West Virginia day in Beckley!

On Dec. 11, 2019, Mayor Rob Rappold signed a proclamation naming Dec. 19, 2019, Theatre West Virginia. If you donated to Theatre West Virginia on that date, your donation was matched by the Stephen P. New Law Firm.

Bryn Calhoun, Box Office Manager for Theatre West Virginia said Stephen New has supported Theatre West Virginia for years and is even on the Board.

“It’s important to invest in the arts because the arts are a way for everyone to have a creative outlet,” Calhoun said. “Especially in Southern West Virginia because it brings such economic value.”

Theatre West Virginia brings $2 million a year to southern West Virginia communities.

Donations can be mailed to Theatre West Virginia. If it is dated December 19, no matter what day it arrives, the amount will still be doubled.