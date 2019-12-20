Stephen P. New Law Firm matches donations on Theatre West Virginia Day

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Dec. 19, 2019 was Theatre West Virginia day in Beckley!

On Dec. 11, 2019, Mayor Rob Rappold signed a proclamation naming Dec. 19, 2019, Theatre West Virginia. If you donated to Theatre West Virginia on that date, your donation was matched by the Stephen P. New Law Firm.

Bryn Calhoun, Box Office Manager for Theatre West Virginia said Stephen New has supported Theatre West Virginia for years and is even on the Board.

“It’s important to invest in the arts because the arts are a way for everyone to have a creative outlet,” Calhoun said. “Especially in Southern West Virginia because it brings such economic value.”

Theatre West Virginia brings $2 million a year to southern West Virginia communities.

Donations can be mailed to Theatre West Virginia. If it is dated December 19, no matter what day it arrives, the amount will still be doubled.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Farmers Market coming to Mercer Street

Thumbnail for the video titled "Farmers Market coming to Mercer Street"

LATEST: Investigators say missing woman is wanted out of Virginia

Thumbnail for the video titled "LATEST: Investigators say missing woman is wanted out of Virginia"

Both sides react to Articles of Impeachment vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "Both sides react to Articles of Impeachment vote"

Rep. Carol Miller speaks on the House floor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rep. Carol Miller speaks on the House floor"

Activists hold pro-impeachment rally in Downtown Beckley

Thumbnail for the video titled "Activists hold pro-impeachment rally in Downtown Beckley"

Two Fayette County students receive scholarship to attend space camp

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two Fayette County students receive scholarship to attend space camp"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News